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All series

  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

8500 seriesPressurised steam generator

GC8560/02

4.7

| (29) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

1 award

Great results, minimum effort

Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.

See all benefits

Iron without compromise

Great results, minimum effort

  • 1.6 L

  • AUTO CORD

Up to 5 bar pressure

Up to 5 bar pressure

The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

29

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

3
1

15/03/2017

Australia

Australia

great

i've been using this model for a while now.Because its very easy,safe fot children but recently im having problem with the iron.The iron leaks water whenever i use the steam

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

11/06/2014

Australia

Australia

Great, easy to use

Great product, efficient, easy to use, makes ironing a pleasure for the whole family

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I like my iron

I bought it last year and its great to use For my loads of iron it perfact do the whole Lot in an hour or two easy to handel the Cord and wire continuous refill of water and temp control So i ll definetly recommend a friend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator

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