Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy. See all benefits
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy. See all benefits
Pressurised steam generator
Philips shop price
Total:
The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.
Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the powercord.
A large watertank capacity enables you to iron with steam without having to refill. The tank can hold a large amount of water so you can iron up to 3 hours uninterrupted. Being detachable, you can easily re-fill the tank any time. It gives you endless, powerful steam.
Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
In order to improve the lifetime of your system iron we recommend to rinse the inside of your system base. This has been made easily accessible with the easy rinse knob. You don`t need any accessories to rinse your system iron.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications