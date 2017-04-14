This is an incredible iron! Every iron I have ever owned has been rubbish, they leaked, burned, stuck or just wouldn't iron. This has all changed now that I have My Aqua! It is so powerful yet so gentle. I can iron anything (and everything)! From the toughest fabrics to the most delicate. This iron takes care of them all! I don't need to worry about setting the temperature because this smart little iron does it for me. After all ironing isn't rocket science so I should need a degree just to figure out the best setting. And I can iron jeans, then silk, then cotton in any order without having to pre sort. It is beautifully designed and so easy to use. It make ironing easier than ever before whilst still delivering professional results! So far I haven't come across any negatives, and I am pretty sure that there is none. I hated ironing and never thought there would be an iron that would impress me, but I was wrong. I am impressed. It has changed my mind about ironing. It is no longer frustrating, it is a dream with My Aqua.