    PerfectCare Aqua

    Steam generator iron

    GC8638/20
    Ultra fast ironing
      PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

      GC8638/20
      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

        Ultra fast ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 5.3 bar pressure
        • 280 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 2.5 L fixed watertank
        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

        Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

        The extra large 2,5 L watertank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear watertank, you can see the water level from any angle and ensure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5.3 bar pressure
          Steam boost
          280  g
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Safe rest
          yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Heat up time
          2  min
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Water tank capacity
          2500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220- 240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

