Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence

    Steam generator iron

    GC8650/80
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing
      -{discount-value}

      PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

      GC8650/80
      Find support for this product

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $599.00
      Find similar products

      PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PerfectCare Aqua Silence

        PerfectCare Aqua Silence

        Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultra fast and quiet ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
        • 330 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 2.5 L fixed watertank
        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer

        Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

        Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

        The extra large 2,5 L watertank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear watertank, you can see the water level from any angle and ensure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Low water alarm
          yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Water tank capacity
          2500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Safe rest
          yes
          Silent Steam Technology
          yes
          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Steam boost
          330  g
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • In the category of pressurised unlimited steam generator

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us