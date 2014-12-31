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    • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

      GC8650/80

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $599.00

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      PerfectCare Aqua Silence

      Steam generator iron

      Total

      recurring payment

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
      • 330 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 2.5 L fixed watertank
      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

      The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer

      Up to 6.2 bar pressure

      Up to 6.2 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

      Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

      The extra large 2,5 L watertank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear watertank, you can see the water level from any angle and ensure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron + base
        4.5  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.1  kg
        Product dimensions
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        2500  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6.2 bar pressure
        Silent Steam Technology
        yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam boost
        330  g
        Steam tip
        Yes

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        GC240/25

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