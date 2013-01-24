Home
      As essential as fresh air

      The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air. See all benefits

      The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air. See all benefits

      The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air. See all benefits

      The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air. See all benefits

        As essential as fresh air

        Hassle-free automatic filtration

        • CADR for PM2.5: 15 m3/hour
        • CADR for TVOC 7 m3/hour
        Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

        Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

        With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

        Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles

        Philips unique SelectFilter filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour for PM2.5. It removes harmful particles including cigarette smoke and dust, so you breathe fresh and clean air.

        Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

        Philips unique SelectFilter technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 7 m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances.

        Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

        To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 3211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          No
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Speed settings
          one speed only
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Technology
          • Car air purifier
          • SelectFilter
          • automatic filtration
          Color
          Black
          Designation
          GP3211
          App enabled
          No
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          No
          Noise level (dbA)(Low)
          N/A
          Placement
          armrest/ central console
          Voltage [V]
          12V DC
          Air particle sensor
          No
          Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
          52 dBA
          Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
          N/A
          Power [W]
          2.0
          Pre-Cleaning function
          • No
          • N/A
          Frequency
          N/A

        • Performance

          Filtration Toluene
          No
          Filtration TVOC
          CADR of 7 m3/hour
          Filtration Formaldehyde
          No
          Filtration bacteria/virus
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          70  %
          Boost mode
          No
          Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
          No
          Filtration of fine particles
          CADR of 15 m3/hour

        • Replacement

          Fragrance cartridge
          N/A
          Filter type
          GSF120P110x1
          Filter name
          SelectFilter Plus 120

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          220x150x75
          Box weight (incl. product) (g)
          700
          Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          175x144x70
          Product weight (g)
          560

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Clean air in your car
          Product highlight
          Automatic filtration

        • Accessories in the box

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt
          power cable length
          Integrated with AAP body, 2  m

        • Logistic data

          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GP321X1
          EAN1 (APR)
          8718696903643
          Ordering code (China) GOC
          16933728
          EAN1 (KR)
          8718696903650
          EAN1 (Inida)
          8718696903667

