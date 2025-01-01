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  • As essential as fresh air
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  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
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  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air
  • As essential as fresh air

GoPure 3211Car air purifier

GP321X1

As essential as fresh air
The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air.
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Hassle-free automatic filtration

As essential as fresh air

  • CADR for PM2.5: 15 m3/hour

  • CADR for TVOC 7 m3/hour

Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles

Philips unique SelectFilter filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour for PM2.5. It removes harmful particles including cigarette smoke and dust, so you breathe fresh and clean air.

Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

Philips unique SelectFilter technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 7 m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances.

Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 3211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

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