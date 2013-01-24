Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 13 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 7.9 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.