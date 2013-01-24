Home
    GoPure 5211

    car air purifier with 3 color AQI

    GP521BLKX1
      GoPure 5211 car air purifier with 3 color AQI

      GP521BLKX1

      The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

      The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

      The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

      The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

        Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

        Hassle-free automatic filtration

        • CADR for PM2.5: 16m3/hour
        • CADR for TVOC 11m3/hour
        • CADR NO2/SO2: 13and 7.9m3/hour
        • formaldehyde 6m3/hour
        Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles in less than 10 min.

        Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 16 m3/hour for PM2.5, 50% of a standard sedan or SUV is filtered in less than 10 minutes. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke and dust so you breathe fresh and clean air.

        Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

        Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

        Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 13 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 7.9 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.

        Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

        Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

        Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.

        3-level color air sensor detects fine particles PM2.5

        3-level color air sensor detects fine particles PM2.5

        The Philips GoPure 5211 smart air purifier for cars tracks in real time in-car air quality. Displayed via a 3-level color AQI (blue, yellow and red air quality indication), you'll know the degree of air pollution inside your car. The device automatically adjusts its fan speed to ensure the air is optimally filtered so you can appreciate the healthy clean air at any time.

        Air filter replacement indicator

        Air filter replacement indicator

        The filter replacement Indicator will switch on when your filter is saturated, so you know that it’s time for a new one. After receiving the new filter, it only takes a few seconds to replace it in the device. So keeping the air you breathe fresh and clean has never been easier.

        Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

        Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

        To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 5211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. The 3-speed fan filtration automatically adjusts to the ambient pollution level. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

        Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

        Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

        With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

        Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

        Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 11m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          Yes
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Speed settings
          3, Auto/Boost/Silent
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Technology
          • Car air purifier
          • 3-Color AQI and monitoring
          • SelectFilter Plus
          Color
          Black
          Designation
          GP5211
          App enabled
          No
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          • 3 color AQI
          • 3 step
          Noise level (dbA)(Low)
          40 dBA
          Placement
          • Armrest
          • Central console
          • Headrest
          Voltage [V]
          12V DC
          Air particle sensor
          Yes, IR sensor
          Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
          55 dBA
          Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
          50 dBA
          Power [W]
          3
          Pre-Cleaning function
          • No
          • N/A
          Frequency
          N/A

        • Performance

          Filtration Toluene
          CADR of 11m3/hour
          Filtration TVOC
          CADR of 11m3/hour
          Filtration Formaldehyde
          CADR of 6m3/hour
          Filtration bacteria/virus
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          70  %
          Boost mode
          Yes
          Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
          CADR of 7.9 and 13 m3/hour
          Filtration of fine particles
          CADR of 16 m3/hour

        • Replacement

          Fragrance cartridge
          N/A
          GoPure clean air system type
          SelectFilter Plus
          Filter type
          GSF120P110x1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          226 x 188 x 77
          Box weight (incl. product) (g)
          900
          Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          180 x 180 x 68
          Product weight (g)
          600

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Healthy air in your car
          Product highlight
          3-Color AQI and monitoring

        • Accessories in the box

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt
          power cable length
          2  m

        • Logistic data

          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GP521BLKX1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

