Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    GoPure Compact 50

    Car air purifier

    GPC05BLKX1
    • Healthy air in your car Healthy air in your car Healthy air in your car
      -{discount-value}

      GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

      GPC05BLKX1

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all car-air-purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        GoPure Compact 50

        GoPure Compact 50

        Car air purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthy air in your car

        Efficiently removes fine particles

        • Compact
        • Fine particles CADR*:12m3/hour
        • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
        Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 12m3/hour

        Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 12m3/hour

        Philips high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour(50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron

        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Your Philips GoPure car air purifier will clean 50% of all fine particles inside your car in just 13 min. This has been tested in a 3m3 chamber, a volume similar to the interior of an average sedan car.

        Automatic switch on

        Automatic switch on

        Automatic switch on when you start your car

        Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

        Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

        Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Designation
          GoPure Compact 50
          Color
          Black
          Noise level
          55 (one speed)  dB
          Air particle sensor
          No
          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          No
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Speed settings
          No
          Power
          2.3  W
          Voltage
          12  V
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          App enabled
          No
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          No
          Technology
          Car air purifier

        • Performance

          Air Cleaning Efficiency
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          13  min
          Boost mode
          No
          Filtration of fine particles
          CADR of 12m3/hour

        • Replacement

          Filter type
          GSF120X110X1
          GoPure clean air system type
          • GPSA30GPX1
          • GPSA33GPX1
          • GPSL23GPX1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (L x W x H)
          50 x 50 x 80  mm
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          17 x 30 x 40  mm
          Product weight
          500  g
          Box weight (incl. product)
          670  g

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Healthy air in your car
          Product highlight
          Compact

        • Accessories in the box

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt
          power cable length
          2  m

        • Logistic data

          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GPC05BLKX1
          Ordering code
          17404128
          EAN (APR)
          8719018010087
          EAN (China)
          6947939174041

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products