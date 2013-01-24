Home
    GoPure Compact 100 Airmax

    Car air purifier

    GPC10MXX1
    Healthy air in your car
      GoPure Compact 100 Airmax Car air purifier

      GPC10MXX1

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Healthy air in your car

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

        Healthy air in your car

        Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

        • Compact
        • Fine particles CADR*:14m3/hour
        • Toxic gases CADR*: 11.5m3/hour
        • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
        Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 14m3/hour

        Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 14m3/hour

        Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5 particles, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron.

        Filter toxic gases and TVOC with CADR at 11m3/hour

        Filter toxic gases and TVOC with CADR at 11m3/hour

        Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 11.5m3/hour(60 min; 1m3 chamber). This includes car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic coumpounds (VOCs), toluene, formaldehyde.

        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Your Philips GoPure car air purifier will clean 50% of all fine particles inside your car in just 13 min. This has been tested in a 3m3 chamber, a volume similar to the interior of an average sedan car.

        Filter replacement indication

        Filter replacement indication

        Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

        Automatic switch on/off

        Automatic switch on/off

        Automatic switch on when you start your car, 2 speeds to adjust filtration power

        Easy installation

        Easy installation

        Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Air flow
          12  m³/h
          Air particle sensor
          No
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          No
          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          Yes
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Speed settings
          2 speeds
          Power
          3  W
          Voltage
          12  V
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Technology
          Car air purifier
          Color
          Black
          Designation
          GP Compact 100 Airmax
          App enabled
          No
          Noise level (High)
          50  dB(A)
          Noise level (Low)
          40  dB(A)

        • Performance

          Air Cleaning Efficiency
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          13 min healthy air  min
          Filtration bacteria/virus
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          70  %
          Boost mode
          No
          Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
          {60 mins; 1m3 chamber)
          CADR of 11.5m3/hour
          Filtration of fine particles
          CADR of 14m3/hour

        • Replacement

          Filter type
          GSF120X110X1
          GoPure clean air system type
          • GPSA30GPX1
          • GPSA33GPX1
          • GPSL23GPX1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (L x W x H)
          225 x 180 x79  mm
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          176 x 176 x 73  mm
          Product weight
          610  g
          Box weight (incl. product)
          840  g

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Healthy air in your car
          Product highlight
          Compact

        • Accessories in the box

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt
          power cable length
          4  m

        • Logistic data

          EAN (China)
          6923410798357
          Ordering code (China)
          79835728
          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GPC10GPX1
          EAN (APR)
          8719018010063

