    GoPure SlimLine 230

    Car air purifier

    GPSL23GPX1
    Fresh and healthy air in your car
      GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

      GPSL23GPX1

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

        GoPure SlimLine 230

        GoPure SlimLine 230

        Car air purifier

        Fresh and healthy air in your car

        Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

        • Air quality indicator
        • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
        • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
        • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Cleans your car air in just 13 min

        Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

        Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

        Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

        GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included

        Automatic operations and filtration control

        Automatic operations and filtration control

        Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

        Air quality Indicator

        Air quality Indicator

        Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

        Filter replacement indication

        Filter replacement indication

        Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

        Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

        Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

        Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

        Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

        Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Air flow
          9.7  m³/h
          Noise level
          40 (Low) - 50 (Mid) - 55 (High)  dB
          Air particle sensor
          Yes
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          Yes
          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          Yes
          Fragrance dispenser
          Yes
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Speed settings
          3 speeds
          Power
          7  W
          Voltage
          12  V
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Technology
          Car air purifier
          Color
          Dark Grey
          Designation
          GoPure Slimeline 230
          App enabled
          No

        • Performance

          Air Cleaning Efficiency
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          13  min
          Filtration bacteria/virus
          (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
          70  %
          Boost mode
          Yes
          Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
          {60 mins; 1m3 chamber)
          CADR of 10m3/hour
          Filtration of fine particles
          CADR of 10m3/hour

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          fresh healthy air in your car
          Product highlight
          • AQI
          • boost-mode
          • fragrance dispenser

        • Accessories in the box

          Mounting accessories
          Cup-holder kit
          power cable length
          4  m
          Other mounting accessories
          Attachment belt

        • Replacement

          Fragrance cartridge
          51200X3, 51201X3, 51202X3
          Filter type
          GSF80X80X1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (L x W x H)
          295 x 245 x 80  mm
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          170 x 100 x 70  mm
          Product weight
          800  g
          Box weight (incl. product)
          1200  g

        • Logistic data

          EAN (China)
          6947939174003
          Ordering code (China)
          17400328
          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GPSL23GPX1

