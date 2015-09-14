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    • Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car

      GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

      GPSL23GPX1

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

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      GoPure SlimLine 230

      Car air purifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      • Air quality indicator
      • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
      • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
      • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

      Air quality Indicator

      Air quality Indicator

      Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        fresh healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        • AQI
        • boost-mode
        • fragrance dispenser

      • Product description

        Air flow
        9.7  m³/h
        Air particle sensor
        Yes
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        Yes
        App enabled
        No
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Color
        Dark Grey
        Designation
        GoPure Slimeline 230
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hour(s)
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        Yes
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Noise level
        40 (Low) - 50 (Mid) - 55 (High)  dB
        Power
        7  W
        Speed settings
        3 speeds
        Technology
        Car air purifier
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Performance

        Air Cleaning Efficiency
        13  minute(s)
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        70  %
        Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
        CADR of 10m3/hour
        Boost mode
        Yes
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 10m3/hour

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPSL23GPX1
        Ordering code (China)
        17400328
        EAN (China)
        6947939174003

      • Replacement

        Fragrance cartridge
        51200X3, 51201X3, 51202X3
        Filter type
        GSF80X80X1

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Cup-holder kit
        power cable length
        4  m
        Other mounting accessories
        Attachment belt

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        800  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        170 x 100 x 70  mm
        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        295 x 245 x 80  mm
        Box weight (incl. product)
        1200  g

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