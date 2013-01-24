Home
    GoPure SelectFilter Plus 120

    Replacement filter for car air purifier

    GSF120P110X1
      Breathe only healthy air in your car

      Philips unique SelectFilter Plus multi-layer filtration technology efficiently removes PM2.5 particles, toxic and exhaust gases to protect your family's health. The Airmid certified purification technology removes 90% of airborne pollens. See all benefits

        Breathe only healthy air in your car

        Protects your family from up to 125 pollutants

        • Fine particles removal
        • Exhaust gases treatment
        • Toxic gases elimination
        • Removes 90% of allergens
        Eliminates harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

        Eliminates harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

        Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke, dust, airborne allergens, viruses and bacteria.

        Efficiently removes toxic gases such as exhaust fumes

        Efficiently removes toxic gases such as exhaust fumes

        Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.

        Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

        Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

        Who wants their family to breath exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter plus technology treats exhaust gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) , so you and your family can breathe with confidence.

        Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

        Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

        Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Replacement filter
          Color
          Black
          Designation
          GSF120P110

        • Performance

          Filtration bacteria/virus
          up to 70%

        • Replacement

          Fragrance cartridge
          -
          GoPure clean air system type
          GPC10MXX1, GP710BLKX1
          Filter type
          HEPA, HESA

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          125 x 123 x 25
          Box weight (incl. product) (g)
          103
          Product weight (g)
          69
          Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
          120x 110x 20  m

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Healthy air in your car
          Product highlight
          SelectFilter Plus

        • Logistic data

          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference (Order entry)
          GSF120P110X1
          EAN1 (APR)
          8719018010285
          EAN1 (China)
          6947939168422
          Ordering code (China) GOC
          16842228

