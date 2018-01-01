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    • Easy, even haircut Easy, even haircut Easy, even haircut
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      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3520/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy, even haircut

      Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.

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      Suggested retail price: $69.00

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      Hairclipper series 3000

      Hair clipper

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      Easy, even haircut

      Faster clipping without clogging*

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.

      Maximum precision with double blades

      Maximum precision with double blades

      The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Up to 75 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 75 minutes of cordless use

      Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – one 8 hour charge provides up to 75 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Adjustable hair comb

      • Power

        Run time
        Up to 75 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        8 hours full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Trim-n-Flow technology
        Yes
        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        13
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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      Reviews

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      • Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
      • Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor

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