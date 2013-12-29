  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      HC5440/80

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

      Similar products

      See all Series Hair clippers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Hairclipper series 5000
      - {discount-value}

      Hairclipper series 5000

      Hair clipper

      Total

      recurring payment

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 24 length settings
      • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
      • Adjustable beard comb and case
      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

      Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, whether you have a beard or you want perfect stubble. Just attach the adjustable beard comb for 23 lock-in length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        75 minutes

      • Storage

        Case
        Hard case

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        24
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm
        Precision beard comb
        1-23mm adjustable beard comb

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Washable blades

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Versus its Philips predecessor

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.