    Hairclipper series 5000

    Hair clipper

    HC5440/80
    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      HC5440/80
      HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $89.00

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hair clipper

        HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

        with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 24 length settings
        • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
        • Adjustable beard comb and case
        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

        Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

        Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, whether you have a beard or you want perfect stubble. Just attach the adjustable beard comb for 23 lock-in length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Hard case for reliable storage

        Hard case for reliable storage

        Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

        The blades never need oiling

        The blades never need oiling

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          24
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1  mm
          Precision beard comb
          1-23mm adjustable beard comb

        • Power system

          Operation
          Corded and cordless
          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Running time
          75 minutes
          Battery type
          Ni-MH

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Washable blades
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          • Yes
          • Plus 3-years with registration

        • Storage

          Case
          Hard case

            • Versus its Philips predecessor

