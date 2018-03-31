First off, I am submitting this review because the product has given me some problems. I only had a trouble-free experience within the first year. After about 5 to 6 times usage, it starts to show problems. The small rotating piece keeps falling off the spindle during the operation and the device has to be switched off after that happens as it doesn't cut the hair anymore when the rotating piece has come off from the spindle. When the rotating piece was inserted back into the spindle, the operation will then return to its normal state. Imagine this, you switch on the device and start cutting your hair, only for about 20 to 30 seconds (less than a minute), and the device will stop operating due to the slip of the rotating piece from the spindle. After fixing the rotating piece back, you start cutting your hair again only to stop the activity after 20 to 30 seconds when the process repeats itself. I am now arranging to send the device to the repair centre for warranty claim, hoping that the device will be repaired to work flawlessly. I hope this issue of the rotating piece falling off from the spindle will not occur again once it comes out from the repair centre. Lastly, the design of the device itself is not very good as the strands of hair can go into the tiny grooves of the device. Cleaning is quite troublesome. I am not sure this is a norm with other models. To prevent fine hair from going into the tiny grooves of the device, the device has to be made in such a way that there whole piece comes as a whole piece and not assembled by several pieces.