Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Hair clipper

    HC5446/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Kids safe, family perfect! Kids safe, family perfect! Kids safe, family perfect!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      HC5446/15
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Kids safe, family perfect!

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.00
      Find similar products

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      Kids safe, family perfect!

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

      Kids safe, family perfect!

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.00
      Find similar products

      Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

      Kids safe, family perfect!

      Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-hair-clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Kids safe, family perfect!

        with DualCut Technology and kids comb

        • Stainless steel blades
        • Kids comb
        • 24 length settings
        • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
        Includes a kids comb with 24 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

        Includes a kids comb with 24 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

        The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

        Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

        Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

        Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

        The blades never need oiling

        The blades never need oiling

        No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

        75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Running time
          75 minutes
          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Operation
          Corded and cordless

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          24
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 23  mm
          Kid-friendly hair comb
          0.5-23mm adjustable baby comb

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Washable blades

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          • Yes
          • Plus 3-years with registration

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us