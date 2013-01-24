Home
      Boil just what you need

      The unique ''one cup indicator'' of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce impact on environment.

        Boil just what you need

        Save up to 50% energy

        • 0.8 L 900 W
        • 1 cup indicator
        • Brushed metal
        • Hinged lid
        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • 360 degrees base
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Boil-dry protection
          • Cord storage
          • Flat heating element
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Capacity watertank
          0.8  L

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Spout filter

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          225x225x225  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          158x185x233  mm

        • Design

          Color
          Brushed metal

        • Finishing

          Material heating element
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Metal wrap
          Material switch
          PP plastic

