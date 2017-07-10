2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.5 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
White blue
Hinged lid
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Roger
10/07/2017
Singapore
This product is highly recommended with a good price and warranty.
As mentioned by Philips, it tales a shorter time for boiling the 1.5 ltrs water filled.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/20 Kettle
Pluto
12/12/2012
United Kingdom
GOOD DESIGN.
VERY PLEASED WITH OUR PURCHASE, GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Kettle
11/08/2013
US
simple and reliable
I use it at home already two years - is fast and reliable. It has a large capacity, but can also boil a small amount of water (saves electricity). Do not leaking. When pouring water drips and spills. Neutral design. It is somewhat noisy - because of high power occurs cavitation (as in most kettles). It is fairly easy to clean. At work we use the same kettle has three years (working around the clock). It is very durable, does not spoil. (Text translated with google translate)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/00 Kettle