Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions
Service