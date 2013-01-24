Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Daily Collection

    Kettle

    HD4646/70
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Kettle

      HD4646/70
      Find support for this product

      Fast and easy boiling

      Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $59.00
      Find similar products

      Daily Collection Kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

      Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast and easy boiling

        Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

        • 1.5 L 2400 W
        • Water level indicator
        • White blue
        • Hinged lid
        Easy lid and spout filling

        Easy lid and spout filling

        The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

        Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

        Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

        The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
          • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
          Color(s)
          White and blue

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360 degrees base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.5  L
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Voltage Global
          220-240  V
          Voltage Taiwan
          110  V

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.6x23x24.9  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          28.7x18.8x23.3  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us