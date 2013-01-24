Home
    Fast and easy boiling
      Kettle

      HD4667/20
      Find support for this product

      Fast and easy boiling

      The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

      Kettle

      Fast and easy boiling

      The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

        Fast and easy boiling

        Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

        • 1.7 L 2400 W
        • blue light
        • Brushed metal
        • Spring lid
        Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.

        Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

        The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • 360 degrees base
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Boil-dry protection
          • Cord storage
          • Flat heating element
          • Non-slip feet
          • Ergonomic grip
          • Lid and spout filling
          • Wide opening lid

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.7  L
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black & silver

        • Finishing

          Material heating element
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Polypropylene (PP) and Stainless steel
          Material power switch
          Polypropylene (PP)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          24.8x20.4x28.8  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          16.7x24.2x22.8  mm

