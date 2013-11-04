ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling

Discontinued

Kettle

HD4667/20

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fast and easy boiling

The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

See all benefits

Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.7 L 2400 W

  • blue light

  • Brushed metal

  • Spring lid

Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

04/11/2013

한국

한국

튼튼하고 안전하며 빨라요!

우선 스테인레스 소재로 된 제품이라 가열시 환경호르몬 검출이 없는 굉장히 안전한 제품이죠. 하루 평균 10회 이상 사용하는데도 손상됨 전혀 없이 1년 동안 정말 잘 사용하고 있어요. 무엇보다 끓는 시간이 빨라 아침 시간 바쁠때 사용하기 참 좋아요. !! 추천합니다!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4667/20 무선주전자

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4667/20 무선주전자

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.