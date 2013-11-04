2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and easy boiling
The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.
1.7 L 2400 W
blue light
Brushed metal
Spring lid
Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
노바81
04/11/2013
한국
튼튼하고 안전하며 빨라요!
우선 스테인레스 소재로 된 제품이라 가열시 환경호르몬 검출이 없는 굉장히 안전한 제품이죠. 하루 평균 10회 이상 사용하는데도 손상됨 전혀 없이 1년 동안 정말 잘 사용하고 있어요. 무엇보다 끓는 시간이 빨라 아침 시간 바쁠때 사용하기 참 좋아요. !! 추천합니다!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4667/20 무선주전자
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4667/20 무선주전자