Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Kettle

    HD4678/55
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Kettle

      HD4678/55
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Kettle

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Kettle

      Great tasting hot drinks

      For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Turn the control knob to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great tasting hot drinks

        With optimal temperature settings for your drink

        • 1.2 L 2400 W
        • Temp control
        • White orange
        • Hinged lid
        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

        Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

        Kettle body illuminates once the kettle is switched on

        Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • 360 degrees base
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Boil-dry protection
          • Cord storage
          • Flat heating element
          • Non-slip feet
          • Ergonomic grip
          • Lid and spout filling
          • Wide opening lid

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.2  L
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          2000-2400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          23x19x27.5  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          16x24.4x22.2  mm

        • Design

          Color
          White & orange

        • Finishing

          Material heating element
          Stainless steel
          Material switch
          Polypropylene (PP)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us