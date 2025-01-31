Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HD7411/70
Enjoy fresh coffee. Every day, in style.
Brewing hot, delicious coffee is simple and stylish with Philips Drip Coffee Maker 3000 Series. Long-lasting warmth and consistent flavour thanks to Keep-Warm mode and a permanent filter. The refined design adds a subtle modern touch to any home.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Drip Coffee Maker
Total
recurring payment
Explore our full 3000 Series breakfast set with matching kettle and toaster. Designed to start your day in style!
Brew more and enjoy more. The large 1.25 L glass jug handles up to 10 cups of your favourite coffee.
When it's done brewing, the coffee maker automatically switches to Keep-Warm mode for 30 minutes, so you can sip and savour hot coffee longer.
The permanent filter makes sure that every brew is consistent, in the most optimal way, to extract full flavour and aroma. No need to rely on extra paper filters that can affect your coffee's taste.
No need to wait for a full pot to brew. Remove the jug whenever you want without any drips. Enjoy the full flexibility and control to take a refreshing coffee break anytime.
Eliminate the guess work. The water level indicator lets you effortlessly fill the perfect amount for as many cups as you like, ensuring the perfect coffee taste in every brew.
After every brew, the coffee maker will keep warm for 30 minutes then automatically shut itself off for a worry-free brewing experience.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.