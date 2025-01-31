  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    3000 Series Philips Drip Coffee Maker

      3000 Series Philips Drip Coffee Maker

      HD7411/70

      Enjoy fresh coffee. Every day, in style.

      Brewing hot, delicious coffee is simple and stylish with Philips Drip Coffee Maker 3000 Series. Long-lasting warmth and consistent flavour thanks to Keep-Warm mode and a permanent filter. The refined design adds a subtle modern touch to any home.

      3000 Series
      3000 Series

      Philips Drip Coffee Maker

      Enjoy fresh coffee. Every day, in style.

      Hot and aromatic coffee, always brewed your way.

      • Explore the full breakfast set 3000 Series
      • Cosy comfort in every sip of smooth coffee
      • Refined design adds modern touch to any kitchen
      Full breakfast set available with toaster and kettle

      Full breakfast set available with toaster and kettle

      Explore our full 3000 Series breakfast set with matching kettle and toaster. Designed to start your day in style!

      Savour up to 10 cups of hot coffee with 1.25 L jug capacity

      Savour up to 10 cups of hot coffee with 1.25 L jug capacity

      Brew more and enjoy more. The large 1.25 L glass jug handles up to 10 cups of your favourite coffee.

      Enjoy cosy coffee moments for longer with Keep-Warm mode

      Enjoy cosy coffee moments for longer with Keep-Warm mode

      When it's done brewing, the coffee maker automatically switches to Keep-Warm mode for 30 minutes, so you can sip and savour hot coffee longer.

      Permanent filter ensures consistent optimal coffee taste

      Permanent filter ensures consistent optimal coffee taste

      The permanent filter makes sure that every brew is consistent, in the most optimal way, to extract full flavour and aroma. No need to rely on extra paper filters that can affect your coffee's taste.

      Pour and enjoy coffee anytime thanks to Drip Stop

      Pour and enjoy coffee anytime thanks to Drip Stop

      No need to wait for a full pot to brew. Remove the jug whenever you want without any drips. Enjoy the full flexibility and control to take a refreshing coffee break anytime.

      Precisely filling in water through water level indicator

      Precisely filling in water through water level indicator

      Eliminate the guess work. The water level indicator lets you effortlessly fill the perfect amount for as many cups as you like, ensuring the perfect coffee taste in every brew.

      Safe brewing experience with Auto shut-off after every brew

      Safe brewing experience with Auto shut-off after every brew

      After every brew, the coffee maker will keep warm for 30 minutes then automatically shut itself off for a worry-free brewing experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Capacity Water tank
        1320ml on water tank, 1250ml on glass jug
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        915-1080 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        31.57 cm
        Product Width
        16.86 cm
        Product Height
        32.88 cm
        Product Weight
        1500g
        Package Length
        19.4 cm
        Package Width
        32 cm
        Package Height
        35.5 cm
        Package Weight
        583.1g

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

