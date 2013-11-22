Daily Collection Coffee maker
Simply good coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
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Daily Collection
Coffee maker
Simply good coffee With aroma twister for the best taste experience Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
Water level indication for easy filling
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
China
Accessories
Included
Glass jug
Technical specifications
Cord length
0.85
m Voltage
220 - 240
V Frequency
50 - 60
Hz Capacity water tank
1.2
l Brewing time for a jug
10
minute(s)
Design
Color
White
Weight and dimensions
Weight of product
1.42
kg Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
240 x 210 x 330
mm Weight incl. packaging
3.36
kg
General specifications
Suitable for
Ground coffee powder Ease of cleaning & maintenance
Removable filter holder
Dishwasher-safe parts Ease of use and comfort
Water level indication
Drip stop Special functions
Aroma twister Coffee drinks
Drip filter coffee
Finishing
Material of main body
Plastic Material water tank
Plastic
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
Power consumption brewing
1000
W
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