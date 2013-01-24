Home
    Simply good coffee
      Simply good coffee

      Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

        Simply good coffee

        With aroma twister for the best taste experience

        • With glass jug
        • White
        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

        1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

        This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          240 x 210 x 330  mm
          Weight of product
          1.42  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          3.36  kg

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Water level indication
          • Drip stop
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Removable filter holder
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          Special functions
          Aroma twister

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time for a jug
          10  min
          Capacity water tank
          1.2  L
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

