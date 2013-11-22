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    • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee

      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7447/00

      Simply good coffee

      Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

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      Simply good coffee

      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • White
      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  minute(s)

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        1.42  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        240 x 210 x 330  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        3.36  kg

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

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