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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7450/20

4.1

| (38) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

See all benefits

Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

  • With glass jug

  • Black

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

38

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2

18/12/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent

Performance Excellent Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7450/20 With glass jug Black

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

11/11/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Easy To Make A Cup Of Coffee

I was really amazed by the product! I will totally recommend this product to newly wed couple! Its easy to make coffee for your husband every morning!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

04/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Hi officer In charge ;It is easy to use the design is ;classy and elegant looks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker

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