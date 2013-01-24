Home
    Overall Rating / 5
    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7450/20
      Find support for this product

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits

      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits

        Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • With glass jug
        • Black
        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Good filter coffee made easily

          Water level indication
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe parts
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          Dishwasher-safe parts

        • Weight and dimensions

          Water tank capacity
          0.6  L
          Max capacity in cups of coffee
          4 to 6 cups
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          305 x 305 x 305  mm
          Product weight
          1.5  kg

        • Technical specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Supported coffee types
          Ground coffee
          Country of origin
          • Made in China
          • Designed in the Netherlands
          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)
          Cord length
          85  cm
          Coffee jug type
          Glas aroma jug

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Material housing
          Plastic ABS

        • Ultimate taste and aroma

          Aromaswirl
          No

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

