    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7450/70
    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      HD7450/70

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

      Daily Collection Coffee maker

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Coffee maker

        Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • With glass jug
        • White & blue
        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

        The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

        This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Max capacity in cups of coffee
          4 to 6 cups
          Water tank capacity
          0.6 L
          Product weight
          1.5 kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          305 x 305 x 305 mm

        • Good filter coffee made easily

          Water level indication
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe parts
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          650 W
          Supported coffee types
          Ground coffee
          Cord length
          85 cm
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Brewing time
          &lt; 10 minute(s)
          Coffee jug type
          Glas aroma jug
          Country of origin
          • Designed in the Netherlands
          • Made in China

        • Ultimate taste and aroma

          Aromaswirl
          No

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          Dishwasher-safe parts

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Design

          Material housing
          Plastic ABS
          Color
          White & blue

