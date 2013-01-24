  • 2-year warranty

    HD7502/55
    Original coffee, effortlessly
      Viva Collection Coffee maker

      HD7502/55
      Overall Rating / 5

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home.

      Viva Collection Coffee maker

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

      Viva Collection Coffee maker

      Original coffee, effortlessly

      Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

        Original coffee, effortlessly

        Today's look, timeless taste

        • With glass jug
        • White orange
        Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

        Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

        The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

        1.000 Watt

        1.000 Watt

        The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

        1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

        This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

        Cord storage

        For easy storage of redundant cord length.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Orange & white

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          210 x 220 x 310  mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.2  L
          Packaging weight
          TBD  kg
          Max capacity in cups of coffee
          10 to 15 cups
          Product weight
          1.65  kg

        • General specifications

          Dish-washer-proof parts
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Coffee jug type
          Glas aroma jug
          Power
          1000  W
          Cord length
          88  cm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Polypropylene/ Glass jug
          Color(s)
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug
          Aroma jug
          Yes

