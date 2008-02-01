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    • Extra-Large Water Reservoir Extra-Large Water Reservoir Extra-Large Water Reservoir

      SENSEO® XL Water tank

      HD7982/70

      Extra-Large Water Reservoir

      Start spending more time enjoying your coffee than preparing it! With the SENSEO® Extra-Large Water Reservoir HD7982/70 you can accommodate 8 cups of coffee, which means more convenience and less refills.

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      Extra-Large Water Reservoir

      for up to 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee

      • For SENSEO Original
      • 1,2l / 8 coffee cups capacity
      • +70% water capacity
      1,2 liters capacity for less refills

      1,2 liters capacity for less refills

      The 1,2 liters capacity of the Extra-Large Water Reservoir accomodates water for 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee. This reduces the duration of the coffee preparation procedure. Therefore you can spend more time enjoying the coffee in an easy and effortless manner

      Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

      The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for SENSEO® coffee machine is dishwasher-proof and can be easily maintained clean.

      Removable XL water reservoir for easy filling and cleaning

      The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for your SENSEO® coffee maker can be easily removed. This allows fast and easy filling and cleaning of the reservoir.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Capacity water tank
        8  cups

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.45  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        294 x 178 x 140  mm

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        HD7810, HD7811, HD7812, HD7814/62, HD7814/60, HD7817, HD7819, HD7803, HD7804, HD781, HD6553, HD6554, HD6556

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