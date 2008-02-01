Start spending more time enjoying your coffee than preparing it! With the SENSEO® Extra-Large Water Reservoir HD7982/70 you can accommodate 8 cups of coffee, which means more convenience and less refills.
The 1,2 liters capacity of the Extra-Large Water Reservoir accomodates water for 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee. This reduces the duration of the coffee preparation procedure. Therefore you can spend more time enjoying the coffee in an easy and effortless manner
Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning
The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for SENSEO® coffee machine is dishwasher-proof and can be easily maintained clean.
Removable XL water reservoir for easy filling and cleaning
The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for your SENSEO® coffee maker can be easily removed. This allows fast and easy filling and cleaning of the reservoir.
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