    Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

    HD8323/01
    Saeco
      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        With pressurized crema filter

        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Black
        Pressurized Crema filter holder

        Pressurized Crema filter holder

        This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

        15 bar pump

        15 bar pump

        High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

        Long lasting premium materials

        Long lasting premium materials

        Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.

        Cup holder

        Cup holder

        With this pratical feature you can store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine - always within reach and conveniently stored without taking up space.

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          75 mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.25 L
          Product weight
          4 kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          200 x 265 x 297 mm
          Weight
          4 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          950 W
          Supported coffee types
          • Coffee pods
          • Ground coffee
          Cord length
          80 cm
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Country of origin
          • Designed in Italy
          • Made in China
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)

        • Features

          Filterholder
          Pressurized "Crema"
          Brita Filter compatible
          Optionable
          Interface
          Rotary Switch
          Pannarello
          Plastic
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes
          Cupholder
          Yes
          Hot water / Steam Nozzle
          Yes
          Suitable for pods
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Materials and finishing
          ABS
          Colour
          Black

        • Technical data

          Power
          950 W
          Pump Pressure
          15 bar

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size
          80,0 x 120,0 x 205,0 cm
          Pallet number of pieces
          40

        • Water tank

          Water tank capacity
          1 L

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

