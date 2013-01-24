Home
    Philips Saeco Poemia

    Manual Espresso machine

    HD8325/01
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
    • Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day
      Philips Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

      HD8325/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      Philips Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use. See all benefits

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use. See all benefits

      Philips Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use. See all benefits

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        With pressurized crema filter

        • Class
        Pressurized Crema filter holder

        Pressurized Crema filter holder

        This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

        15 bar pump

        15 bar pump

        High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

        Long lasting premium materials

        Long lasting premium materials

        Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.

        Cup warmer

        Cup warmer

        This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Supported coffee types
          • Coffee pods
          • Ground coffee
          Country of origin
          • Made in China
          • Designed in Italy
          Power
          950  W
          Cord length
          80  cm

        • Features

          Brita Filter compatible
          Optionable
          Cupholder
          Yes
          Filterholder
          Pressurized "Crema"
          Hot water / Steam Nozzle
          Yes
          Interface
          Rotary Switch
          Suitable for pods
          Yes
          Pannarello
          Stainless Steel
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Chrome
          Materials and finishing
          ABS and Steel

        • Weight and dimensions

          Water tank capacity
          1.25  L
          Maximum cup height
          75  mm
          Product weight
          4  kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          200 x 265 x 297  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

