2 year warranty
Discontinued
Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.
Brews 2 coffee varieties
Classic Milk Frother
Black
5 step adjustable grinder
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
electro
21/02/2018
한국
사용이 편리하고 오작동, 잔고장이 없다.
Saeco Xsmall을 3년째 사용중인데, 아주 만족하고 있습니다. 다음에도 재구매하고 싶을정도예요. 웜업시간이 약간 걸리지만, 사용이 편리하고, 청소가 용이합니다. 아직까지 잔고장은 못만났네요. ^^ 추천합니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신
동작구바리스타
26/04/2014
한국
작지만 괜찮은 친구
처음 만났을 때 반자동 대비 커피맛이 조금 약하다는 느낌을 받았습니다. 하지만 시간이 지마면서 원두상태에 머신이 적응하는 느낌이 들더군요. 처음 질퍽해서 형태도 없던 커피퍽이 시간이 지날수록 적당한 수분에 모양을 갖춘 퍽으로 바뀌더둔요. 에스프레소를 셋팅시 양쪽에서 추출되지만 한샷에 맞추어 셋팅하니 저는 나름 괜찮은 맛이라 생각 되었습니다. 물론 반자동의 괜찮은 그라인더와 고가의 커피머신에비해 에쏘맛이 조금 약할 수도 있습니다. 하지만 사용시 편리함과 저렴한 가격을 생각하면 그 가치는 충분하다고 생각됩니다. 사실 괜찮은 그라인더가격도 안되는 가격에 그라인더포함된 커피 자동머신을 구매한다는 것은 축복이라 생각되네요.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신
커피커피
04/01/2014
한국
간편하게 즐길수 있어서 좋아요
조작이 간편하고 쉽고 커피맛도 좋아요 만족합니다 조작다이얼도 부드럽구요 원두의향도 그대로 간직하고있어요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xsmall HD8743/15 전자동 에스프레소 머신