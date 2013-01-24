Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Saeco Xsmall

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8745/21
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
    • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8745/21
      Overall Rating / 5

      Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

      Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $1,099.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

      Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

      Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

      Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $1,099.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

      Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all saeco-automatic-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Xsmall

        Xsmall

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

        one touch bean to cup espresso

        • Brews 2 coffee varieties
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Silver
        • 5 step adjustable grinder
        Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

        Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

        Save your favorite coffee length

        Save your favorite coffee length

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Supported coffee types
          Whole coffee beans
          Country of origin
          • Designed in Italy
          • Made in Europe
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Power
          1400  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          80  cm

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          Aroma-system: pre-brewing

        • Finishing

          Material panarello
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cleaning and maintenance
          Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          Usage
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable watertank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          95  mm
          Product weight
          6.9  kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          420 x 325 x 295  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          180  gr
          Waste container capacity
          8  servings
          Water tank capacity
          1  L

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us