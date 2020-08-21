2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch espresso and coffee
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare a tasty Espresso or creamy milk froth with just a touch of a button.
Classic Milk Frother
Black
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!
4.3
of 5
45
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
LPZ9
21/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product meets my requirements perfectly as it allows the use of beans and powder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine
lisa56
29/10/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
it is very good it is easy to use
i like the coffee and this machine is good it is very simple and also the cappuccino is good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Kaza
02/09/2013
Australia
This product has great features
This machine is so easy to use and clean. It makes a great coffee everytime.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine