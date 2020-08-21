ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee

Discontinued

Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8751/88

4.3

| (45) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

One touch espresso and coffee

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare a tasty Espresso or creamy milk froth with just a touch of a button.

See all benefits

With 100% ceramic grinders

One touch espresso and coffee

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

45

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

21/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Excellent

This product meets my requirements perfectly as it allows the use of beans and powder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine

29/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

it is very good it is easy to use

i like the coffee and this machine is good it is very simple and also the cappuccino is good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

02/09/2013

Australia

Australia

This product has great features

This machine is so easy to use and clean. It makes a great coffee everytime.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.