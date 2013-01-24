  • 2-year warranty

    Philips Saeco Syntia

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8837/01
    Saeco
    Saeco
    Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine
HD8837/01

      HD8837/01
      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials See all benefits

      Philips Saeco Syntia Super-automatic espresso machine

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Stainless steel
        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

        The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Bypass for grinded coffee
          • Frontal access to all function
          • Rapid steam
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable watertank
          Cleaning and maintenance
          Automatic coffee circuit rinse

        • Multi-Beverage

          Milk Variations
          Pannarello: milk frothing

        • Weight and dimensions

          Waste container capacity
          8 servings
          Water tank capacity
          1.2 L
          Coffee bean capacity
          250 g
          Maximum cup height
          110 mm
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          256 x 315 x 415 mm
          Product weight
          8.9 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          80 cm
          Power
          1400 W
          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Country of origin
          • Made in Italy
          • Designed in Italy
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Voltage
          230 V
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical data

          Power
          1400 W
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Voltage
          230 V
          Pump Pressure
          15 bar

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          • Saeco adapting system
          • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

