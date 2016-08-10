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  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
  • Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

Discontinued

Philips Saeco SyntiaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8837/01

4.1

| (11) Reviews

Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials

See all benefits

compact and stylish bean-to-cup system

Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Stainless steel

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

11

Reviews

1

10/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Excellent

So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

23/08/2018

US

US

Exceeded expectation

Ceramic grinder is critical and with proper care this machine has provided years of trouble free and delicious coffee drinks. Stick with medium roast as less bean oil to gum up....also tastes better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

26/03/2017

US

US

Very reliable, excellent shot of espresso, consistent and well built

Have had it for 3.5 years, have never had a problem with the machine, and pull 2-6 shots per day every day. I clean it weekly and do other maintenance and it runs like a charm. If there is a problem one can find replacement parts easily and cheaply. Great machine.

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

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