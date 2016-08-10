2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8837/01
Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home
the perfect synthesis between compactness, performance, design and premium materials
Classic Milk Frother
Stainless steel
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
4.1
of 5
11
Reviews
mrmagoo
10/08/2016
Australia
Excellent
So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
JacqueBlock
23/08/2018
US
Exceeded expectation
Ceramic grinder is critical and with proper care this machine has provided years of trouble free and delicious coffee drinks. Stick with medium roast as less bean oil to gum up....also tastes better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
sonasi
26/03/2017
US
Very reliable, excellent shot of espresso, consistent and well built
Have had it for 3.5 years, have never had a problem with the machine, and pull 2-6 shots per day every day. I clean it weekly and do other maintenance and it runs like a charm. If there is a problem one can find replacement parts easily and cheaply. Great machine.
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
This review was made for Syntia HD8837/47 Super-automatic espresso machine