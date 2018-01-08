2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8857/01
Perfect, hot, clean.
Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization
Brews 7 coffee varieties
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
5 step adjustable grinder
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
4.0
of 5
24
Reviews
MorningBrewer
08/01/2018
Australia
Great Coffees
Great machine with many options. I like the option of having both the milk carafe and the steam/hot water dispenser on the side. It is the best Saeco model I have had yet. Have had no problems for about two years now. The manual must be read to understand how to adjust settings and the sequence of each coffee brew (using milk/ground coffee/beans). And as with all auto machines, cleaning is routine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Nene
04/06/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
This product it is great.
I am very happy with my Coffee machine, it is very ease to use and to cleaner.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
michelle72
17/01/2014
Australia
very happy with this machine
great tasting coffee, easy to use, easy to clean, easy to maintain. good strong design, appears to be durable. We use filtered water in the water tank and have filtered water on hand for easy refill of tank. A friend (who is a qualified barista) stopped in for a coffee and was very impressed, particularly with the options to adjust grinding, pre brewing time and liked the layering. so happy we bought this machine!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia Evo HD8857/03 Super-automatic espresso machine