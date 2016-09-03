It certainly does many different varietys, I am learning all about better beans. It is used everyday more than once. The drip coffee maker is used less and less each week, which previously was used everyday as the main coffee maker, not any more. There are still lots of different beverages I have yet to make. It does everything as advertised. and yes, the water does get refilled often, drain the drip tray, empty the grounds in the basket from use. But if it was made larger to hold more water and used grounds, I can bet it would not be healthy, one would leave old beans and water would get not as clean? It might be a good idea it does need to be emptied as it is now. Works great, one of my better pricey buys.