Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Electronic scale

    HF8003
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice Give your body an accurate voice
      -{discount-value}

      Electronic scale

      HF8003
      Overall Rating / 5

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips electronic scale gives you an accurate weight measurement. It handles weights up to 150 kg with a precision of 100 g. Stylish, convenient and easy to use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electronic scale

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips electronic scale gives you an accurate weight measurement. It handles weights up to 150 kg with a precision of 100 g. Stylish, convenient and easy to use.

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips electronic scale gives you an accurate weight measurement. It handles weights up to 150 kg with a precision of 100 g. Stylish, convenient and easy to use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electronic scale

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Philips electronic scale gives you an accurate weight measurement. It handles weights up to 150 kg with a precision of 100 g. Stylish, convenient and easy to use.

      Similar products

      See all bathroom-scales

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electronic scale

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Give your body an accurate voice

        Weight memory

        Measures up to 150 kg with 100 gram precision

        Measures up to 150 kg with 100 gram precision.

        4-sensor technology for reliable and accurate measurement

        4-sensor technology ensures reliable and accurate weight measurement every time you step on the scale.

        Adjusts for gravity differences around the world

        The six gravity zones improve the accuracy of the scale by adjusting for gravity differences around the world.

        Displays your previous weight

        Displays current and previous measurements so you can quickly spot changes in your weight.

        Large and high contrast display for easy readability

        Large and high contrast display for easy readability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Weight memory
          Yes
          Easy-to-read display
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Immediately ready to use
          Yes
          Anti-slip safety
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum weight
          150  kg
          Minimum weight
          10  kg
          Resolution
          100  g
          Unit of measure
          Yes
          Gravity compensation
          6 zones
          Technology
          4-sensor
          Display
          LCD
          Color(s)
          white
          Dimensions
          326 x 326 x 30  mm
          Batteries
          4 x LR6 AA 1.5V

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          included
          Carpet feet
          4 pieces
          Manual
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us