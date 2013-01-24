Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Epilator

    HP2843/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Satinelle Satinelle Satinelle
      -{discount-value}

      Epilator

      HP2843/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Epilator

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Epilator

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Satinelle

        Smooth skin for weeks

        Unique Philips epilating system

        The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          RPM speed 1
          1900 min
          RPM speed 2
          2200 min
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14V
          Power consumption
          3  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Voltage
          100V or 110- 127V or 220 - 240V (50-60 Hz)  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          92 x 64 x 140  mm
          Packaging design
          closed fancy-box with hanging option
          F-box weight
          490  g
          A-box dimensions
          200 x 200 x 147  mm
          A-box weight
          3100  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us