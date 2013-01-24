Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP2844/01
      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle

      Satinelle

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

        Satinelle

        Epilator for long lasting smooth skin

        Unique Philips epilating system

        The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Sensitive area cap
          For delicate body areas
          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning

        • Features

          Metal epilating system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          AC (mains)
          Voltage
          Adaptor according to country requirements
          Motor
          DC type
          Power consumption
          3  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          RPM speed 1
          1900 min
          RPM speed 2
          2200 min

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          194 x 184 x 62 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          567  g
          A-box dimensions
          218 x 379 x 194 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          3638  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          288  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          360  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          101.7 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          113.3 x 120 x 100  cm

