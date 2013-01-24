Home
    InfraCare infrared lamp

    HP3621
    • Effective pain relief Effective pain relief Effective pain relief
      InfraCare infrared lamp

      HP3621
      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

      InfraCare infrared lamp

      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp See all benefits

        Effective pain relief

        Deep penetrating infrared warmth

        • 200W
        • Focused treatment area
        200 Watt infrared halogen lamp

        200 Watt infrared halogen lamp

        The Philips InfraCare HP 3621 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 20 x 30 cm, for example shoulder, elbow, calf, or neck. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 200 Watt have been optimised to provide a clear focused treatment as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

        Adjustable angle

        Adjustable angle

        The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.

        Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

        Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

        Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

        Technical Specifications

        • Effective pain relief

          Deep penetrating warmth
          Yes

        • Focused treatment

          Treatment area
          20x30  cm
          Infrared halogen lamp
          200  W

        • Easy to use

          Adjustability
          0-40 degrees (backwards)
          Soft-touch handgrip
          for easy transport and positioning
          On/off switch
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          110 or 220-230  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Lifetime of lamps
          500  hour(s)
          Cord length
          200  cm
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
          Product weight
          1.2  kg
          F-box dimensions
          28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm
          F-box weight
          1.6  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          3  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
          A-box weight
          4.8  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          60  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884362101000
          Country of origin
          Germany

        • Safety

          IEC certified
          Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

        • Medical appliance

          Medical Device Directive
          • 2007/47/EC
          • MDD 93/42/EEC

