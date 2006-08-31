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    • Effective pain relief Effective pain relief Effective pain relief

      InfraCare infrared lamp

      HP3621

      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp

      See all benefits

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      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating infrared warmth

      • 200W
      • Focused treatment area
      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Focused treatment

        Infrared halogen lamp
        200  W
        Treatment area
        20x30  cm

      • Effective pain relief

        Deep penetrating warmth
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110 or 220-230  V
        Cord length
        200  m
        Power
        200  W
        Insulation
        Class II (double isolation)
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Lifetime of lamps
        500  hour(s)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        A-box dimensions
        29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
        F-box weight
        1.6  kg
        Qnt. on Euro pallet
        60  pcs
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        3  pcs
        A-box weight
        4.8  kg
        F-box dimensions
        28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884362101000
        Country of origin
        Germany

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Soft-touch handgrip
        for easy transport and positioning

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        • 2007/47/EC
        • MDD 93/42/EEC

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