Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm.
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InfraCare infrared lamp
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Effective pain relief
Deep penetrating infrared warmth
300W
Zone treatment area
Digital timer
Deep penetrating Infrared warmth
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
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