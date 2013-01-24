Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the infrared warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the infrared warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm. See all benefits
InfraCare infrared lamp
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips InfraCare HP 3631 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 40 x 30 cm, such as both shoulder and neck, the lower back, a thigh, an arm. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 300 Watt have been optimised, enabling zone treatment (40 x 30cm), and a much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.
The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.
Treatment time can easily be controlled by setting the advised or preffered number of minutes. The digital timer automatically counts down and gives auditative feedback at the end of the session.
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
Effective pain relief
Zone treatment
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Treatment control
Medical appliance