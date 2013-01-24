Home
    Straightener

    HP4665/00
    • Maximum shine and protection Maximum shine and protection Maximum shine and protection
      Straightener

      HP4665/00
      Maximum shine and protection

      The super-smooth Jade Ceramic plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection. See all benefits

      Straightener

      Straightener

        Maximum shine and protection

        SalonStraight Jade

        • 200°C
        • Jade Ceramic
        • IonBoost
        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

        Heat resistant pouch

        Ceramic Jade plates for ultra-shine and protection

        The super-smooth Ceramic Jade plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          317 (L) x 37 (W) x 42 (H)  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          500.4  g
          F-box dimensions
          388 (L) x 93 (W) x 168 (H)  mm
          F-box volume
          5995  cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          1070  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          400 (L) x 350 (W) x 400 (H)  mm
          A-box volume
          56000  cm³
          A-box weight
          9040  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800  mm
          Pallet quantity
          240  pcs
          Number of layers
          5
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-665-00
          EAN
          Please refer to pacdoc for applicable country code
          Country of origin
          China

        • Technical data

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Heater type
          PTC
          Material housing
          PET
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Color/finishing
          Black olive with caviar accent

