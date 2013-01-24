Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Styles in seconds, stays all day
Turn heads with your style. Choose the SalonStraight Pro – with its high quality Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature of 205ºC - for long-lasting shiny, straight results in an instant. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Styles in seconds, stays all day
Turn heads with your style. Choose the SalonStraight Pro – with its high quality Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature of 205ºC - for long-lasting shiny, straight results in an instant. See all benefits
Styles in seconds, stays all day
Turn heads with your style. Choose the SalonStraight Pro – with its high quality Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature of 205ºC - for long-lasting shiny, straight results in an instant. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Styles in seconds, stays all day
Turn heads with your style. Choose the SalonStraight Pro – with its high quality Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature of 205ºC - for long-lasting shiny, straight results in an instant. See all benefits
Straightener
Philips shop price
Total:
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.
Technical specifications
Serviceability