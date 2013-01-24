Search terms
Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Airstyler
This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The natural hairs in this bristle brush gently smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-up or to finish a style.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
The handle is specially designed to fit well in the hand. Non slip, it has been tested by professionals for ergonomic handling and salon performance.
