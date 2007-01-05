Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits
Multi-Styler
Total:
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.
Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
Serviceability
Weight and dimensions
Pallet
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data