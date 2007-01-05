  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Make your hair dreams come true
      Make your hair dreams come true

      It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits

        Make your hair dreams come true

        Girl Glam

        • 5 attachments
        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready to use indicator

        Ready to use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          485x270x245 mm
          A-box weight
          7,6 g

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6
          Pallet quantity
          336 pcs

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          230x220x60 mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          0,88 g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          Transparant cerise pink with rouge pink
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          max. 16 W
          Voltage
          220-230 V
          Material housing styler
          PC

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          730 g

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          8844-680-01
          Country of origin
          PRC
          EAN F-box
          see pacdoc for country
          EAN A-box
          see pacdoc for country

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

