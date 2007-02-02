Search terms
Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go
The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Straightener
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.
The white marble protection plates absorb access heat immediately after straightening, to limit the damage done to the hair.
Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.
This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.
