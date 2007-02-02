  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SalonStraight DUO

    Straightener

    HP4688/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go
      -{discount-value}

      SalonStraight DUO Straightener

      HP4688/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

      The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight DUO Straightener

      Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

      The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits

      Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

      The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight DUO Straightener

      Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

      The SalonStraight DUO's cool marble protection plates eliminate excess heat immediately after straightening, so the end temperature of the hair is much lower than with another straightener using the same styling temperature. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonStraight DUO

        SalonStraight DUO

        Straightener

        Total:

        Straight and protect, dual treatment in one go

        SalonStraight DUO

        • 210°C
        • Ceramic
        • Marble protection
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy lock for covenient storage

        Easy lock for covenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

        Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

        Cool marble plates provide instant heat protection

        The white marble protection plates absorb access heat immediately after straightening, to limit the damage done to the hair.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          279 (l) x 50.2 (w) x 30.5 (h)  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          462  g
          F-box dimensions
          400 (l) x 95 (w) x 190 (h)  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          1080  g
          F-box volume (cm3)
          7220

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          29  W
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 80 x 180 (h)  mm
          Pallet quantity
          144  pcs
          Number of layers
          4
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          423 () x 310 (w) x 414 (h)  mm
          A-box volume
          54287.8  cm³
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6
          A-box weight (including products)
          7230  g

        • Accessories

          Heat resistant travel pouch
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.