    SalonMultistylist

    Multi-Styler

    HP4696/01
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

        SalonMultistylist

        SalonMultistylist

        Multi-Styler

        Creative styles, constant care

        SalonSuper Stylist

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          various
          Cord length
          1,8 m
          Power
          25 W
          Voltage
          100-240V V
          Material housing
          various

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

