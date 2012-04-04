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Discontinued

Multi-Styler

HP4698/22

3.8

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

More creative styles, constant care

The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion.

See all benefits

Your style with SalonSuper Stylist

More creative styles, constant care

  • SalonSuper Stylist

13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

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Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

04/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I really love this product. It's really easy to use and has so many variations. It's really a wonderful product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

19/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Simply great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

11/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

My daughter loves it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler

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