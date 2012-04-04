2 year warranty
Discontinued
More creative styles, constant care
The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion.
SalonSuper Stylist
Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!
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Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.
3.8
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Joashelle_FaithRatnakumar
04/04/2012
Singapore
I really love this product. It's really easy to use and has so many variations. It's really a wonderful product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler
Lee_FongCheng
19/01/2012
Singapore
Simply great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler
CHERRYL_FBUEBOS
11/12/2011
Singapore
My daughter loves it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multi-Styler