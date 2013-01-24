Home
    More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care
      More creative styles, constant care

      The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion.

      Multi-Styler

      More creative styles, constant care

      The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion.

      More creative styles, constant care

      The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

      Multi-Styler

      More creative styles, constant care

      The Salon SuperStylist gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion. See all benefits

        More creative styles, constant care

        Your style with SalonSuper Stylist

        • SalonSuper Stylist
        13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

        13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

        Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

        Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

        Ceramic coating gives non-stick and even heat

        Ceramic coating has non-stick properties on your hair and distributes the heat evenly.

        Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

        Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

        With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy, no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!

        Heat resistant pouch

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Crimper for added texture

        Crimper for added texture

        This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

        5 styles: straight, big curls, ringlets, crimps and waves

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        Included: Brush for smooth hair

        Use this high quality brush to detangle and smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

        Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

        If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

        The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          140  °C
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Color/finishing
          silver
          Material housing
          various

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Cool tip
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair thickness
          Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

