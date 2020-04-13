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    • Easy brush, instant shine Easy brush, instant shine Easy brush, instant shine

      EasyShine Ionic styling brush

      HP4722/20

      Easy brush, instant shine

      The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $45.00

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      Ionic styling brush

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      Easy brush, instant shine

      • Ionic conditioning
      • Gentle Round Bristle Tips
      • Optimal Bristle Cushion
      Bristle cushion with optimal surface is comfortable to use

      Bristle cushion with optimal surface is comfortable to use

      The optimally designed bristle cushion enables better force distribution and follows the contours of the head naturally for more convenience and comfort, the brushing experience is still comfortable despite the compact size. Thus, you can easily have a fast but great soothing head massage anytime, anywhere with shiny and smooth hair.

      Ionic care for smooth and shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth and shiny hair

      Static electricity exists everywhere especially in dry environment. That's why your hair gets frizzy and messy easily. To help you get rid of this annoying issue, we bring easier solution: ionic styling brush. The ionizer generates negative ions to neutralize positive charge of static electricity. It helps to reduce frizz and bring back smoothness and shine to your hair instantly. To improve the ion diffusion on hair, we keep the ionizer close to the cushion, which allows to spread ion on hair more efficiently when you brush. Keep neat look anytime, anywhere from now on!

      Seamless round bristle tip is gentle to hair & scalp

      Seamless round bristle tip is gentle to hair & scalp

      All bristles tips are seamless to avoid scrubbing damage on scalp or hair trapping during usage. The special round ball tip has bigger touching surface so that it's more gentle to vulnerable scalp.

      Bristle cushion is detachable for easy cleaning

      Bristle cushion is detachable for easy cleaning

      Bristle cushion can be easily detached so that you may clean it with water regularly to keep bristle clean.

      Battery for quick start

      Battery for quick start

      Battery included in the pack for quick start of your beautiful styling.

      Ergonomic design for better handling experience

      If you're looking for the handle of brush, our advice would be: you don't need a handle using Philips ionic styling brush! Philips always designs around you. The seamless and ergonomically curved shell fits excellently women's hand, ensuring great handling experience.

      Small and cute design make it a beauty accessory

      Compact size brush can fit for your make-up pouch and small bags. You may bring it with you always and use it anytime, anywhere. The eye-catching silhouette, seamless shell and cute, feminine touch makes it not only a brush, but an iconic beauty accessory with excellent performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        1 x AAA battery

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        1xAAA
        Voltage
        1.5  V

      • Design

        Color
        White and pink
        Graphic
        Lilac garden
        LED color
        White
        Product Size
        12(L) x 6.5(W) x 4(H)  cm

      • Features

        Bristle cushion
        • Detachable
        • Washable

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