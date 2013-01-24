  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Hairdryer

    HP4883/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Dry, style and set your hair your way
      Hairdryer

      HP4883/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSet Control ION. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

      Hairdryer

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSet Control ION. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSet Control ION. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Hairdryer

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSet Control ION. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

        Dry, style and set your hair your way

        JetSet Control ION

        • 2000W
        • IonBoost
        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

        The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          2000  W
          Material housing styler
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          High-gloss black and silver with chrome details

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          735  g
          F-box dimensions
          229x114x267  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          887  g
          A-box dimensions
          470x359x283  mm
          A-box weight
          5920  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Pallet

          Pallet quantity
          144  pcs
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          4
          Number of layers
          6

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          884488300000
          EAN F-box
          see pacdoc for country
          EAN A-box
          see pacdoc for country
          Country of origin
          PRC

