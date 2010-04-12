DryCare Essential Hairdryer
Fast drying results with ultimate shine
The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine. Surely the most perfect blow dry out there?
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Suggested retail price: $69.00
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DryCare Essential
Hairdryer
Fast drying results with ultimate shine SalonDry Active ION Hair dryer Ionic Care 2000W 6 heat & speed settings Cool shot Cool Shot sets your style
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
Narrow concentrator for focused airflow
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.
Easy storage hook for convenient storage
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
6 flexible speed and temperature settings
Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume
Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair
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Technical specifications
Cord length
1.8
m Wattage
2000
W
Features
Cool shot
Yes Ion conditioning
Yes Hanging loop
Yes
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
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