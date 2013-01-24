Home
    DryCare Essential

    Hairdryer

    HP4935/22
      DryCare Essential Hairdryer

      HP4935/22
      The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine.

      The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine. Surely the most perfect blow dry out there? See all benefits

        DryCare Essential

        DryCare Essential

        Hairdryer

        Fast drying results with ultimate shine

        SalonDry Active ION Hair dryer

        • Ionic Care
        • 2000W
        • 6 heat & speed settings
        • Cool shot
        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2000  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

