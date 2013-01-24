Home
    SalonDry Control

    Hairdryer

    HP4983/00
    The dryer that gives the results you want
      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      The dryer that gives the results you want

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

        The dryer that gives the results you want

        SalonDry Control

        • 2100W
        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

        This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

        The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS
          Cord length
          2,0  m
          Power
          2100  W

        • Pallet

          Quantity
          1200x800
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          3
          Number of layers
          7

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          657  g
          F-box dimensions
          310x120x240  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          1010  g
          A-box dimensions
          630x375x261  mm
          A-box weight
          6980  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88449830001
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          Country of origin
          PRC

