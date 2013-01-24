Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6409/02
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6409/02
      Satinelle Soft

      This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Soft

      Satinelle Soft

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Soft

      This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

        Satinelle Soft

        Gentle epilator with pivoting massage

        Pivoting massage system

        Pivoting massage system

        The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

        Extra shaving head

        Extra shaving head

        Unique Philips epilating system

        The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

        Travel pouch included

        This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          RPM speed 1
          1800 min
          RPM speed 2
          2200 min
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Voltage
          Yes
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14V
          Power consumption
          3  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Fancy-box with window insert and hanging option
          A-box dimensions
          390 x 184 x 258  mm
          A-box weight
          2550  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          4  pcs

