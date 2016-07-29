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    • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy
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      Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

      HP6420/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.00

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      Satinelle Essential
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      Satinelle Essential

      Compact epilator

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      Epilation made easy

      • for legs
      • Corded epilator
      • Ergonomic handle
      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        13  V

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

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