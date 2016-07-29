Satinelle Essential Compact epilator
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.
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Suggested retail price: $49.00
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Satinelle Essential
Compact epilator
Epilation made easy for legs Corded epilator Ergonomic handle Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root
Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Accessories
Cleaning brush
Yes
Power
Voltage
13
V
Features
Speed settings
2 settings
Service
Guarantee
2-year guarantee
Ease of use
Handle
Ergonomic Washable epilation head
Yes
Performance
Epilation discs
Gentle tweezing discs Epilation system
Efficient epilation system
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