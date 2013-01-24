Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6482/00
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6482/00
      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Satinelle Epilator

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Satinelle Epilator

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

        Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

        Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

        Ceramic epilation system

        This epilator has an unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Active massage system

        Minimises the pulling sensation for extra comfort.

        Exfoliating body puff to prevent ingrown hairs

        The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.

        Soft touch gel grip

        This new and innovative gel soft touch material for perfect grip and optimal handling. Compared to normal soft touch material, this gel material does not get dirty on the shelf.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Soothing ice pack
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Acitve massage system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Exfoliating body puff
          Yes
          Luxury storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          F-box dimensions
          235 x 174 x 95 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          634  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          248 x 595 x 180 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          4085  g

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          Slovenia

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          Yes
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Motor
          DC 12  V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          RPM
          speed I: 2200, speed II: 2700
          Pulling actions/second
          speed I: 880, speed II: 1080

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size (EU)
          113,3 x 120 x 80 (HxWxD)  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          113,3 x 120 x 100 (LxWxD)  cm
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          192 F-Boxes
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          240 F-Boxes
          Number of layers
          4
          Number of F-boxes per A-box
          Yes
          Pallet weight (EU)
          145,7  kg
          Pallet weight (GB)
          178,4  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

